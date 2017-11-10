Officer saves deer trapped in wrought iron fence

Two homeowners are extremely grateful for the efforts of a Roswell Police officer who went above and beyond in freeing a deer stuck in a wrought iron fence.

After the deer became stuck in the fence, the officer used a tire iron to spread the bars far enough apart to free the animal.

It's not clear how the deer became stuck.

The homeowners, Lauri and Kay, expressed their gratitude in a post on Facebook, giving the officer a huge thank you.

