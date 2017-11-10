Questions remain for KSU president as cheerleaders go back on the field

For weeks, pressure has been mounting on the president of KSU. The Board of Regents is closing in on completing their investigation into his version of events leading up to the benching of five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.

Late in October, the CBS46 Bulldog exposed the money trail of political donations that may explain why two local politicians had such success in their attempts to pressure president Sam Olens to banish the women.

So this week, Olens had an apparent change of heart and reversed the decision, allowing the women back on the field Saturday.

They reportedly plan to kneel.

But it came after the state Attorney General told the school it was their constitutional right to take a knee. And sources tell CBS46 legal action was coming had the president not changed course by Saturday.

The CBS46 Bulldog previously called to meet with Olens to question his decision making. We can only assume our request was lost, so we headed to his office Friday to see if he was available.

A receptionist and the Chief of Staff said Olens was not in, and referred us to an earlier written statement regarding the decision.

The CBS46 Bulldog doesn’t consider a statement sufficient in this case. Paid for by the taxpayers, they have a right to know what the president is doing when it comes to making high profile decisions.

That request for a sit down interview stands.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Board of Regents investigation tell us President Olens' reversal this week, and why it took so long, is now part of their probe.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.