Families displaced, dogs killed after apartment fire in DeKalb County

Officials say more than 20 people were displaced Friday after a fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

The fire occurred at a complex in the 3500 block of Meadow Glen Village Lane in Doraville.

Additional to the families displaced, two dogs were killed in the fire, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department.

Red Cross was at the scene late Friday helping families with lodging, food and other needed essentials.

