Families displaced, dogs killed after apartment fire in DeKalb County

Officials say more than 20 people were displaced Friday after a fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
There's a big change at an animal shelter that's no longer labeling dogs by their breed. Recent research shows that dogs labeled as pit bulls stayed in shelters longer.More >
A woman from DeKalb County made history on Election Day after she was voted in as Doraville's first transgender city councilwoman.More >
A man is dead after being shot in the head outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night.More >
A DeKalb County commissioner is speaking out for the first time since officials say he violated the county's sexual harassment policy.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
