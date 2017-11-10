Motorcyclist killed in Clayton County accident

A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.

The accident occurred on Highway 138 at the ramp to I-675.

A spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46 the driver of a van failed to yield as they were making a left turn, hitting the motorcyclist.

The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and killed, according to authorities.

The motorcycle continued and hit another vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy, but police say there were no injuries to anyone in that vehicle.

The driver of the van was charged with vehicular homicide and failure to yield.

The identities of the van driver and victim were not immediately released by authorities.

