CBS46's Karyn Greer to moderate 'A Conversation with Tyler Perry'

A Georgia State student is being credited with saving the life of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the face inside a student housing facility.More >
A Georgia State student is being credited with saving the life of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the face inside a student housing facility.More >
Police say a man was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to rape a woman in Atlanta early Friday.More >
Police say a man was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to rape a woman in Atlanta early Friday.More >
There's a big change at an animal shelter that's no longer labeling dogs by their breed. Recent research shows that dogs labeled as pit bulls stayed in shelters longer.More >
There's a big change at an animal shelter that's no longer labeling dogs by their breed. Recent research shows that dogs labeled as pit bulls stayed in shelters longer.More >
CBS46's Karyn Greer will take the stage Sunday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to moderate a conversation with Tyler Perry.More >
CBS46's Karyn Greer will take the stage Sunday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to moderate a conversation with Tyler Perry.More >
A real estate deal gone sour is complicating Atlanta's efforts to build more affordable housing near downtown Atlanta.More >
A real estate deal gone sour is complicating Atlanta's efforts to build more affordable housing near downtown Atlanta.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >