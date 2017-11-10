CBS46's Karyn Greer to moderate 'A Conversation with Tyler Perry'

CBS46's Karyn Greer will take the stage Sunday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to moderate a conversation with Tyler Perry.

The one-time event will explore Perry's new book, Higher is Waiting, an intimate book of inspiration by one of the great culture icons of our time.

Higher is Waiting -- A Conversation with Tyler Perry will take place at 3 p.m. You can click here to purchase tickets to the event, or call the Fox Theater at (855) 285-8499. Tickets are also available at the Fox Theater ticket office.

Those who attend the event will receive a signed copy of Perry's new book, which is set for release on Nov. 14.

Perry, who is a writer, actor, filmmaker, playwright, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist with studios in Atlanta, has created 19 films, 20 stage plays, nine TV shows and a No. 1 New York Times bestselling book.

