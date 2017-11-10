Forest Park holds Veterans Day tribute for the ages

A Clayton County community held a Veterans Day tribute for the ages. On a day meant to honor our Veterans, Vietnam Veteran Hallie Gray Jr. chose not to talk about the obvious.

"We all have heard about war, but have we heard about who brought us?" asks Gray. "He carried us over there and brought us back and watched over us. That was our God."

His message of faith resonated with a group of supporters at Forest Park City Hall, who remembered those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"We go to war to protect you," says Gray. "Protect our families because we want you to be safe."

While his days of service in the U.S. Army are behind him, he recognizes the challenges we face today with the war on terrorism.

"I don't think we're handling it strong enough," says Gray.

So on this day, he hopes that all Americans will not just honor the fallen, but honor our nation and our God.

"It made me grow up and I learned to really listen to God a lot, and direct me in what I need to do," says Gray. "You don't need to do this, or do that. So he speaks to you, and I know that for a fact."

