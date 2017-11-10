Man arrested, accused of attempted rape in Atlanta

Police say a man was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to rape a woman in Atlanta early Friday.

The incident occurred after 1 a.m. as a woman returned to her apartment in the 800 block of Spring Street NW.

When the woman entered her apartment building, the suspect followed her into the building, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department. After the woman opened the door to her apartment, police say the man forced himself inside the apartment, struggled with the woman and tried to pull her clothes off.

When the woman screamed, her roommate and roommate's boyfriend came to her aid, which is when the suspect fled from the apartment, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect was quickly found and arrested. He was identified as Joshua Manns and charged with criminal attempt to commit rape and burglary.

