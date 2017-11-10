Accident causes school bus to catch fire in Douglas County

An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >