Accident causes school bus to catch fire in Douglas County

An accident caused a school bus to catch fire in Douglas County Friday.

A truck ran a red light, causing another vehicle to be pushed under the school bus, according to a spokesperson with Douglas County Schools.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Maxham and Old Alabama Road.

Officials say students from Turner Middle School were evacuated by school bus driver Sharonda Richardson, and were not hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Douglas County confirmed to CBS46 that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

