Atlanta rapper hosts H.O.M.E. by Martell - CBS46 News

Atlanta rapper hosts H.O.M.E. by Martell

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Martell) (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Martell)
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Atlanta rapper Quavo of the rap group Migos hosted a party in Sandy Springs sponsored by Martell.

On Nov. 9, 2017 H.O.M.E. by Martell showcased unconventional ideas for use when entertaining guests at home.

Each room had a different them and a different Martell cocktail for tasting.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46