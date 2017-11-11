Atlanta rapper hosts H.O.M.E. by Martell

Atlanta rapper Quavo of the rap group Migos hosted a party in Sandy Springs sponsored by Martell.

On Nov. 9, 2017 H.O.M.E. by Martell showcased unconventional ideas for use when entertaining guests at home.

Each room had a different them and a different Martell cocktail for tasting.

