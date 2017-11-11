Body of Atlanta trap rapper found

The body of a popular local rapper who went missing Nov. 5 has been found in Macon County Alabama.

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Edward Reeves, who also went by Bambino Gold, was found Friday evening in a wooded area.

The body of his 30-year-old cousin Kendrick Stokes was found three miles away the morning of Nov. 18.

Reeves and Stokes went missing Nov. 5.

Both men were last seen together driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V.

The two men went to Alabama for a party at Sky Bar on Debby Drive.

Reeves is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

