Reward offered in search for two missing men

A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing.

The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen.

Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves.

The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V.

Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media.

He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery.

Police say any tips leading to the whereabouts of the missing men may lead to a cash reward.

Individuals can call (334) 215 - 7867 to share any tips regarding the case.

