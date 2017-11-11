Reward offered in search for two missing men - CBS46 News

Reward offered in search for two missing men

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing.

The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen.

Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves.

The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V.

Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media.

He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery.

Police say any tips leading to the whereabouts of the missing men may lead to a cash reward.

Individuals can call (334) 215 - 7867 to share any tips regarding the case.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Police: Possible murder-suicide leaves two people dead

    Police: Possible murder-suicide leaves two people dead

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-11 17:17:25 GMT
    nonenone

    An investigation in underway in Powder Springs after officers responding to a 911 call discovered two bodies in a residence.

    More >

    An investigation in underway in Powder Springs after officers responding to a 911 call discovered two bodies in a residence.

    More >

  • Reward offered in search for two missing men

    Reward offered in search for two missing men

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:49 AM EST2017-11-11 14:49:34 GMT

    A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing. The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen. Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves. The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V. Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media. He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery. Poli...

    More >

    A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing. The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen. Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves. The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V. Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media. He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery. Poli...

    More >

  • Student helps save 18-year-old woman shot in face

    Student helps save 18-year-old woman shot in face

    Friday, November 10 2017 11:23 PM EST2017-11-11 04:23:33 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    A Georgia State student is being credited with saving the life of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the face inside a student housing facility.

    More >

    A Georgia State student is being credited with saving the life of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the face inside a student housing facility.

    More >
    •   