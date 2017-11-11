Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans

Clifford Lovejoy followed his dream of joining the United States Army at the age of 17.

"From the very tender age of five I knew I wanted to be a part of a team that helped save America."

He served for 39 years and has five combat tours under his belt, but his active duty status came to a halt when he got sick.

"While I had five combat tours, PTSD for me came about when I was notified that I had prostate cancer," he says. "While the military has trained me to be an ultimate warrior, I had never been prepared for the big 'C'."

The Wounded Warrior Project helped Lovejoy through his diagnosis, providing him with much needed services, care and support. He's now cancer-free, though he still suffers from anxiety.

He's not alone, according to a recent survey conducted by the organization 77 percent of wounded warriors reported PTSD as their main health challenge.

Lovejoy's service dog help to put his mind at east.

Jessica Crandall also had to step away from active duty service after nine years in the Air Force.

"When I was deployed, I became sick which is why I'm out of the military now and the first person I saw when I got to Germany was a wounded warrior member, and they said you know what, we're going to take care of you."

Since that day in 2012, Wounded Warrior Project has been taking care of her, helping her in her fight against Chrons Disease.

"I always have someone calling me saying hey, how are you doing," she says. "Somebody emailing me saying hey, how can we help you? Support is overwhelming and I love it."

And Saturday, the wounded warriors felt added support from everyone at the Veteran's Day Parade showing their gratitude.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

