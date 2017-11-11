Police: Possible murder-suicide leaves two people dead

An investigation in underway in Powder Springs after officers responding to a 911 call discovered two bodies in a residence.

Police were conducting a welfare check at a residence on Mustang Drive on Nov. 10 when they discovered a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and a male victim who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot would.

Victim identities have not been released and an investigation in ongoing.

