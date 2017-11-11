Mattie's call issued for missing Gwinnett Co. couple

Family members of Leatrice and Robert Bartholomew are asking the public to assist them in finding their loved ones who have been missing since Nov. 10.

Police say the couple who lives on the 2200 block of Pinehurst View Drive suffers from diminished mental capacity.

The couple drives a blue 2016 Kia Optima with Georgia tag number RCV0703 and were last seen at 4 p.m.

Family members say Leatrice has not been taking her normal medication and exhibited erratic behavior days leading up to the couple's disappearance.

Leatrice was last seen wearing a purple velvet shirt and black pants. She is 5'5, weighs 135-pounds, and has black hair but often wears a blonde wig.

Her husband was last seen wearing a multicolored button up flannel shirt with slacks. He is 5'10 and weighs 170-pounds, and has blue eyes.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public to report any contact they have with the couple or their vehicle.

To provide an information on in this case, call detectives at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- 8477.

The case numbers are 17-105277 and 17-105278