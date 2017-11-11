Officer stops man for busted headlight, finds much more in the v - CBS46 News

Officer stops man for busted headlight, finds much more in the vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Michael Middlebrook (Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office) Michael Middlebrook (Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office)
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.

Middlebrook is charged with theft by receiving, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug related object, no headlights and failure to stop at a stop sign.

An officer stopped the Gainesville native for a traffic violation, but found the man in possession of marijuana, digital scaled, packaging materials, and a stolen semi-automatic 9mm pistol.

He was arrested without incident and booked in Hall County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

