Elementary school playground damaged by fire

By WGCL Digital Team
Clayton County fire officials are investigating after a playground sustained fire damage.

Officials say the fire started around 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in College Park.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

