Clayton County firefighter reported missing

Authorities in Clayton County are trying to locate a missing firefighter.

LillyBeth Stephenson was last seen Saturday morning around 7 a.m. as she was leaving home for work in Coweta County. Stephenson called and stated she would be late for work this morning, but no one has seen or heard from her since.

Stephenson is 5 feet in height and weighs approximately 120 lbs with long brown hair with blonde streaks. She drives a black 2017 Ford F-150 bearing Georgia FireFighter tag #WEA083 with an American Flag plate on the front of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Fire Fighter Stephenson, please contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

