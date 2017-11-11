Missing Clayton County firefighter found

Authorities in Clayton County located a firefighter who was reported missing Nov. 10.

LillyBeth Stephenson was last seen Saturday morning around 7 a.m. as she was leaving home for work in Coweta County. Stephenson called and stated she would be late for work this morning, but no one had seen or heard .

Later than evening, her family member Mary Josephine Barnes stated Stephenson had been found.

"Prayer is powerful! I just ask you to keep praying for our family. Love you all so so so much."

Details on the woman's whereabouts or current condition have not been released.

