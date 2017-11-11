Missing Clayton County firefighter found

Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
LillyBeth Stephenson was last seen Saturday morning around 7 a.m. as she was leaving home for work in Coweta County.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
Shun Monroe didn't think she'd still be inside Grady's Intensive Care Unit seven days after receiving one of the worst calls of her life.More >
A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing. The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen. Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves. The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V. Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media. He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery. Poli...More >
