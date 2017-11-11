KSU cheerleaders return to field on Veteran's Day

At Saturday's Kennesaw State University football game, the game plan was not executed.

No, not the actual football team, but rather, a group of KSU cheerleaders who pulled out of a protest at the last minute. They decided not to kneel during the National Anthem. Instead, they stood and locked arms.

"I'm glad they didn't do it today because it shows they got a little support for the veterans of the United States," said U.S. Marine Steven Rule.

Saturday was the first game that the cheerleaders were allowed back on the field during the National Anthem in weeks. The university told the squad to stay off the sidelines during the anthem after five KSU cheerleaders took a knee during the song a few games ago.

"They got bamboozled by the university not to take a knee," said Devanate Lewis.

Devanate Lewis is the brother of one of the cheerleaders who took a knee. He believes the university deliberately picked Veterans's Day to let the cheerleaders return.

"It's been since October 13th that the University System of Georgia released a letter that you cannot violate students first amendment rights. Sam Olsen sat on it until Saturday so he could get what he wanted. Them not to take a knee.

While the cheerleaders did not kneel during the National Anthem on Veteran's Day, they do plan on kneeling during next week's game.

