Georgia Tech student struck by vehicle while walking across interstate

A Georgia Tech student has been named as the victim that was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 20.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kaden Brown was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by an SUV around 11 p.m. Nov. 10.

The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Life John M. Stein sent the following letter to students:

It is with great sadness I am notifying campus that Kaden Campbell, a first-year undergraduate and Sigma Nu fraternity pledge, died last night after being struck by a car while walking on the interstate. The Atlanta Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the details of this accident. On behalf of Georgia Tech, we extend our deepest condolences to Kaden's family and friends who are coping with the shock, confusion, and grief resulting from this tragedy. Staff from the Georgia Tech Counseling Center are available, one of multiple services and resources in support of our community during this time of loss and grief. If you have a need, I urge you to reach out for assistance. There are many here who are ready to help.

The school is also sending staff from the student counseling center to speak with the men of Sigma Nu House.

The case remains under investigation by the Atlanta Police Department.

