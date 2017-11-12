KSU student arrested for rape

The student, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and charged with felony rape.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
An investigation in underway in Powder Springs after officers responding to a 911 call discovered two bodies in a residence.More >
A popular local rapper and his cousin are missing. The Montgomery Alabama Police Department have put out a missing persons release because that's where the two were last seen. Police a re looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes and 29-year-old Edward Reeves. The men were last seen Nov. 5 in Montgomery driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V. Reeves is a local rapper with tens of thousands of followers on social media. He is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery. Poli...More >
A Georgia State student is being credited with saving the life of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the face inside a student housing facility.More >
The student, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and charged with felony rape.More >
At Saturday's Kennesaw State University football game, the game plan was not executed. No, not the actual football team, but rather, a group of KSU cheerleaders who pulled out of a protest at the last minute.More >
For weeks, pressure has been mounting on the president of KSU. The Board of Regents is closing in on completing their investigation into his version of events leading up to the benching of five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition at Kennestone Hospital after he was involved in a crash while pulling a yacht on Wednesday.More >
Three men have been arrested on drug charges and two are accused of using an elderly woman's home for illegal drug activity.More >
LillyBeth Stephenson was last seen Saturday morning around 7 a.m. as she was leaving home for work in Coweta County.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Shun Monroe didn't think she'd still be inside Grady's Intensive Care Unit seven days after receiving one of the worst calls of her life.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after an accident in Clayton County.More >
Authorities say 19-year-old Kaden Brown was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by an SUV around 11 p.m. Nov. 10.More >
