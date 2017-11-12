KSU student arrested for rape - CBS46 News

KSU student arrested for rape

KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) -

Kennesaw State University Police are investigating a male student who allegedly raped an 18-year-woman.

Authorities say the woman reported being raped in an on-campus apartment Nov. 8.

Benjamin Wainscott has been arrested and charged with felony rape.

    •   