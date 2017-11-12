Roswell student goes missing while walking to school bus stop - CBS46 News

Roswell student goes missing while walking to school bus stop

The Roswell Police Department are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.

Salma Bounajra is a tenth grader at Centennial High School who was last seen walking to the school bus Friday morning around 8 a.m.

Her parents say the girl did not board the bus and did not appear in school.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.

The family released the following statement:

"We still do not know what happened to our daughter, why it happened, or where she is now. The only thing we do know is that we want Salma home as quickly and safely as possible. If anyone know anything about daughter's whereabouts, please come forward. We beg you."

Individuals with information regarding this case can contact the Roswell Police Department.

The family representative Mohammed Elhammani can be reached at (404) 992-1557, or call Edward Ahmed Mitchell at (404) 285-9530.

