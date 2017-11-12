Hillary Clinton brings book tour to Atlanta

Former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is bringing her book tour for "What Happened" to Atlanta Nov. 13.

The event takes place at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

In her new book, Clinton discusses the aftermath of the historic 2016 election in detail with an intimate account and cautionary tale for the nation.

The President of Agnes Scott College Elizabeth Kiss will moderate the discussion.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.HillaryClintonBookTour.com.