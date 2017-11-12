Students in local drumline prove they are the "new kings on the block" performing during Atlanta Falcons game

This season the drumline at Martin Luther King Jr. High School was named the official drumline to perform during halftime at home games for the “Dirty Birds.”More >
The potential for abuse in special needs classrooms is a hot topic in one metro Atlanta school district.More >
High school seniors applying to colleges and universities throughout the country have one last opportunity to put their wits to the test on the ACT and SAT in December.More >
Jessica Colotl came into the national spotlight seven years ago after being pulled over for a traffic charge at Kennesaw State University.More >
Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.More >
Authorities say 19-year-old Kaden Brown was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by an SUV around 11 p.m. Nov. 10.More >
Early Sunday morning, fire crews were called to the Peachcrest Apartments in DeKalb County after a woman was trying to hear her apartment with her stove.More >
A mother in DeKalb County was trying to warm her apartment by opening her oven door, however things took a turn for the worse when she nearly burned down the apartment.More >
This season the drumline at Martin Luther King Jr. High School was named the official drumline to perform during halftime at home games for the “Dirty Birds.”More >
Officials say more than 20 people were displaced Friday after a fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
