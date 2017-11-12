Fire erupts as woman tries to warm her apartment

A mother in DeKalb County was trying to warm her apartment by opening her oven door, however things took a turn for the worse when she nearly burned down the apartment.

Authorities say the fire occurred at the Peachcrest Apartments during the morning of Nov. 12.

With the colder temperatures moving in, a lot of people are finding ways to keep warm, and in some cases that may lead to safety concerns.

CBS46 was on the scene and learned the fire broke out at 3 a.m. and that two units were damaged.

“I don’t think the apartment is equipped like that for the heat so they have use the oven to get heat, to stay warm. So in the process of her trying to turn her oven on it went haywire,” says the woman’s daughter.

According to the Red Cross, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

In this case nobody was seriously injured.

The National Fire Protection Association advises you to never use an oven to heat your home.

Not only can fires start that way, but there is also potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.

