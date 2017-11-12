Georgia begins effort to turn around low-performing schools

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's board of education is considering how to improve the state's low-performing schools.

WABE Radio reports that members of the board met recently to discuss how they'll start the process of attempting to turn around struggling schools across the state.

The Georgia Department of Education recently released scores for the College and Career Ready Performance Index.

Using that data, the Governor's Office of Student Achievement issued a list of 104 schools that are "turnaround eligible." Schools that made the list scored below 60 percent on the index for three consecutive years.

WABE reports that many aspects of the effort remain unknown. Among them: How many schools would receive help; what that help would look like; and how much it would all cost.

