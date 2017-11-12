"Little Rock Nine" member in Atlanta

A member of the "Little Rock Nine" was in Atlanta Sunday night.

Ernest Green was one of the African-American students that enrolled a the all-white Little Rock Central High School in 1957. But the Arkansas National Guard was deployed to prevent them from entering the school.

President Eisenhower responded by sending the 101st Airborne Division to clear the way.

Green was the first African-American to graduate from Central High School. He was in town to address the Atlanta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

Proceeds from that event will help fund scholarships.

