4 shot, 2 dead following shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.

Authorities say they located four people who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other later died at the hospital. The other two victims have wounds to the lower extremities and were last listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened during a concert for rapper Cousin Stizz inside the Masquerade music club at Underground Atlanta. Police say two people became rowdy and began climbing on stage. Someone in the audience saw what was happening and started an argument with the two people. That person then pulled out a pistol and shot both of the men, hitting one in the chest and the other in the torso.

The shooter also fired more shots that hit the other two victims in the ankle and foot.

The suspected shooter is still on the run.

Cousin Stizz released this statement regarding the shooting:

"Completely heartbroken. I've always called my shows family reunions, because they're never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (404) 658-7054.

