4 shot, 2 dead following shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
A man is facing charges of reckless conduct after he accidentally shot his two stepchildren while cleaning his gun on Sunday.More >
The 17-year-old defendant Eric Banks Jr. is charged with felony murder, murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.More >
The student, Benjamin Wainscott, has been arrested and charged with felony rape.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
Not only did Georgia Tech linebacker Tre Jackson score a big victory on the football field on Saturday, he also scored a big victory in life.More >
Hands-on learning is all the rage in education, but for public school students who take all of their classes online, getting their hands on the latest technology can be a challenge. It’s why their teachers are having to get creative.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
