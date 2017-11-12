Lindsay Street Baptist Church commemorates Kathryn Johnston

Sunday was Kathryn Johnston day at Lindsay Street Baptist Church, Sunday.

“We gather here today to commemorate 11 years after – a wonderful lady,” said Pastor Anthony Motley.

Although November 21 marks the 11th anniversary of her death, the congregation honored her Sunday, launching a non-profit based out of the church.

“It’s a youth-oriented focus on improving the lives and outcomes of children in the toughest zip codes in Atlanta,” said founder Simon Bloom.

Bloom is behind the non-profit, Hope Plus Access. He says the charity will connect those in need with available resources.

“You’d be amazed, there are all these services that exist in this town but the folks who need them the most rarely have the access to get to them,” he said.

Kathryn Johnston was shot and killed by Atlanta Police in a botched drug raid. Police in plain clothes stormed the 92-year-old’s northwest Atlanta home without knocking, claiming drugs were being sold from the home. Police ended up shooting Johnston 39 times.

Police were at the wrong house but officers planted drugs to make it look otherwise. Years later, the church is taking the tragedy of Johnston’s death and turning it into something positive for the surrounding community.

“We celebrate her life. We commemorate her death and we do so because we can’t forget,” said Pastor Motley.

The officers involved in the botched drug raid were ultimately sentenced to prison.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.