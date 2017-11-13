Dense fog advisory in effect for much of metro Atlanta - CBS46 News

Dense fog advisory in effect for much of metro Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A dense fog advisory is in effect for several metro Atlanta counties.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Mrgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Towns, Union, Walton and White.

Drive carefully as visibility is under a quarter of a mile.

