Dense fog advisory in effect for much of metro Atlanta

A dense fog advisory is in effect for several metro Atlanta counties.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Mrgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Towns, Union, Walton and White.

We are seeing widespread dense fog this morning. Many of us only have 1/4 mile of visibility! Drive carefully and allow extra drive time this AM. @CBS46 #Fog #Monday pic.twitter.com/VJ4jQ3nzIs — Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) November 13, 2017

Drive carefully as visibility is under a quarter of a mile.

