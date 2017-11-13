Dense fog advisory in effect for much of metro Atlanta

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >