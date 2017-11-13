KSU students complain about horrible conditions at apartment complex

Mold and leaks are just some of the things students at Kennesaw State University are complaining about at an off-campus apartment complex.

Students who live at The Blake on Busbee Drive say conditions at the complex are a mess. They say the fact that the complex is within walking distance of the university is the only thing it has going for it.

Maeghan Duckett's problems at The Blake started in August of 2016 when she notified maintenance of brown watermarks on her baseboards. She says all management did to fix the problem was paint over the marks. In August of 2017, the water began to creep in.

She says it took two weeks for management to respond. They cut into her neighbor, Tyler Worthington's wall and found mold. CBS46 took the pictures to No Mold Atlanta, an expert certified in mold restoration.

Worthington says those holes with the apparent mold inside his wall were exposed to the apartment for at least three weeks. Residents were told the damage was from a leaky ice machine.

"I struggled with some sort of sinus infection and respiratory illness for three months during this time," said Worthington.

Worthington stayed in his apartment but Duckett demanded she be moved into a vacant one. She says she found mold there too.

"There's potential mold in that apartment," says Duckett. "It's filthy. The baseboards are rotted and it's disgusting," said Duckett.

Three weeks later, Duckett moved back into her apartment but saw more water. The problem wasn't fixed until three weeks after that, when she threatened legal action.

The Blake's contractor says the water was from a leaky pipe. Officials at the complex gave Duckett a week free of rent in September and the entire month of October as well as paying for her to get her dog boarded. She says it's not enough.

"It's like, graduation is December. I'm still living out of boxes. Still living out of boxes. And then here and there I get sick. And it's not like I've been trying to blame it on them but it's because of the stress. I'm tired," says Duckett.

Worthington on the other hand, received nothing.

"They keep us in the dark and risk our health and just, it's ridiculous because we pay so much money to live here and not have to deal with this stuff," said Worthington.

CBS46 was promised an on-camera interview with management from the Blake. After waiting for 24 hours, we were told no one could speak with us.

We were given this statement from officials at the complex:

"The well-being and comfort of our residents is our top priority. As soon as this isolated issue was reported to management, every action was taken to correct the situation. After being informed of a small water leak, The Blake paid for the resident to stay in the hotel of her choice before relocating this individual resident into a four bedroom unit. The community also covered the moving costs, comped a month and a half rent and paid for the resident’s pet care fees.

The impacted unit has since undergone repairs by an expert in water and mold issues, and precautionary renovations were completed to ensure the issue did not impact any surrounding units. Tests by outside experts, which were provided to your station, indicate that the residence is safe and free of any of the issues in question.

As mentioned previously, extraordinary accommodations, many that are above and beyond industry standards, were provided to assist the affected resident. In lieu of the above accommodations, the resident was also offered the opportunity to terminate her lease without penalty, which she declined, citing that she enjoyed living in the community and was considering renewing her current lease.

Any implication that this situation was not taken seriously and promptly addressed by the community management team is simply untrue."

We'll keep you posted.

