KSU students complain about horrible conditions at apartment complex

Newly-released video shows why a Douglas County school bus driver is being called a hero.More >
Newly-released video shows why a Douglas County school bus driver is being called a hero.More >
Mold and leaks are just some of the things students at Kennesaw State University are complaining about at an off-campus apartment complex.More >
Mold and leaks are just some of the things students at Kennesaw State University are complaining about at an off-campus apartment complex.More >
The student, Benjamin Wainscott, has been arrested and charged with felony rape.More >
The student, Benjamin Wainscott, has been arrested and charged with felony rape.More >
At Saturday's Kennesaw State University football game, the game plan was not executed. No, not the actual football team, but rather, a group of KSU cheerleaders who pulled out of a protest at the last minute.More >
At Saturday's Kennesaw State University football game, the game plan was not executed. No, not the actual football team, but rather, a group of KSU cheerleaders who pulled out of a protest at the last minute.More >
For weeks, pressure has been mounting on the president of KSU. The Board of Regents is closing in on completing their investigation into his version of events leading up to the benching of five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
For weeks, pressure has been mounting on the president of KSU. The Board of Regents is closing in on completing their investigation into his version of events leading up to the benching of five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Underground Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
A simple traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest for 23-year-old Michael Middlebrook, who is now facing drug-related charges.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >