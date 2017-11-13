Fire destroys two Hall County homes

Separate fires are to blame for destroying two houses in Hall County overnight.

The first fire ripped through a single-wide mobile home on the 5600 block of Flowery Way off Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night. The home was believed to be vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The second fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home on the 2200 block of Skelton Road off Browns Bridge Road around 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning. The home is also believed to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

No word on the cause of either blaze.

