Missing Clayton County firefighter found safe

A Clayton County firefighter reported missing last week has been located and is safe.

Lillybeth Stephenson left to go to work around 7 a.m. Saturday morning but never showed up. Family members tried contacting Stephenson several times but were unsuccessful.

She was driving a black Ford F-150 pickup. Stephenson lives in the Newnan area.

Lillybeth was located Saturday night. No word on why she was missing.

