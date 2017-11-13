Georgia Tech player proposes to girlfriend after big win

Not only did Georgia Tech linebacker Tre Jackson score a big victory on the football field on Saturday, he also scored a big victory in life.

Jackson proposed to his girlfriend Desiree immediately after the game and she said yes in a video that has been viewed nearly 50,000 times. His teammates went wild on the sidelines once she announced her decision. Meanwhile, the Jackets gave up a 12 point lead but held on to defeat Virginia Tech, 28-22.

Jackson is a red shirt junior on the team and is originally from Valdosta where he played football at Lowndes High School.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.