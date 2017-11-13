Atlanta Braves hire Anthopoulos as new GM

The Atlanta Braves have hired former Toronto Blue Jays top man Alex Anthopoulos as the team's new general manager following John Coppolella's decision to resign in early October.

Alex Anthopoulos, 40, served as general manager for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2009 to 2015 when he declined the team's offer of a five-year extension. He was working as the vice-president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016.

Anthopoulos' most successful season in Toronto came during the 2015 season when they won the AL East division with a 93-69 overall record and advanced to the ALCS where they were defeated by the eventual champion Kansas City Royals, 4 games to 2.

The official announcement is expected to come sometime during the MLB GM meetings, which begin on Monday.

It is believed that John Hart will stay on as president of baseball operations.

The team cited a breach of rules in the international market as the reason for Coppolella's resignation in early October. His decision to resign is believed to stem from issues with the Braves' acquisition of talent in Latin America.

