Traffic accident in Gainesville sends 11 to hospital

A traffic accident involving a tanker truck at the intersection of Queen City Parkway and West Ridge is causing motorists to find detours around the area.

Authorities say the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. the morning of Nov. 13.

At least seven vehicles were involved, and 11 people were transported to a hospital, some in critical condition.

Authorities say fog may have played a part in the accident, and advise motorists to avoid the area completely.

This morning a dense fog advisory was issued for several counties in metro Atlanta including Hall County.

