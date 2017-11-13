Man sentenced in Barney Simms' murder trial

A man has plead guilty in the murder case of community leader Barney Simms.

In April 2016 Simms was found shot in the back and left for dead in the front yard of his home in the 2800 block of Connally Drive.

The 17-year-old defendant Eric Banks Jr. was charged with felony murder, murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Simms was a retired Atlanta Housing Authority executive and president of the Bonnybrook Neighborhood Association.

He was involved in several community organizations and beloved in the community.

Banks was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison.

