Taylor Swift announces tour stop in Atlanta, presale tickets available

Taylor Swift fans in Atlanta are in store for good news!

Swifties, which are fans of the pop princess, can get first dibs on tickets when the tour makes a stop in Atlanta for her Reputation stadium tour.

She will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Aug. 11. Presale tickets for Swifties is Dec. 5.

To get exclusive presale access you must register by visiting, hhtps://tickets.taylorswift.com/.

Registration closes at noon Nov. 28.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

