Police searching for woman with altered mental state

Police are searching for a missing woman who walked away from her home on Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Carol Evans, 75, left her home on the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road in West Point around 2 p.m. and never returned.

Police say Evans suffers from an altered mental state and gets confused about where she is at times. Crews have been searching for Evans with ATV's, helicopters, drones and a K-9 unit.

She's described as a white female standing about 5'2" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She also wears eyeglasses.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616.

