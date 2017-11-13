Georgia Dome implosion to impact traffic, MARTA Nov. 20

The time has finally come for the city of Atlanta to say farewell to the Georgia Dome which is slated for demolition on Nov. 20.

The Dome has been a staple venue for Atlanta Falcons fans, concerts, graduation ceremonies and more for over two decades.

Officials say "after detonation of explosives, it will take approximately 12 seconds to ground the structure, plus an additional three seconds for the east and west sides (end zone sections)."

Once the area has been cleared, it will become the home of several developments including the Home Depot Backyard, a community greenspace, new parking deck, and a convention center hotel.

The city is taking extra preparations to ensure citizens remain safe during the demolition process that begins at 7:30 a.m..

MARTA is suspending all rail services west of the Five Points Station beginning at 1:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Bus routes within implosion range will be rerouted from 5:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red and Gold line riders can expect normal weekday service without suspension except for Route 94 Northside Drive, which will follow a special events route around the implosion safety zone.

Officials say part of the rail system lays almost directly under the implosion site, situated just west of downtown Atlanta, including Dome and Vine City stations.

Riders are encouraged to use the On the Go app to alleviate the navigation process.

Planning ahead for MARTA reroutes

The Blue Line will run east and west from Five Points to Hamilton E. Holmes, with stops parallel with or at MARTA rail stations

The Green Line will run east and west along the Proctor Creek Line to Bankhead Highway

An express bus line (Purple) will provide a non-stop ride between Five Points and Hamilton E. Holmes. Buses on the Blue and Green lines will run approximately 10 minutes apart. The Purple express bus line will run every 5-7 minutes.

MARTA Mobility vehicles will be stationed at the Walmart in the Historic Westside Village, located at 835 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, transitioning riders between the Blue and Green bus lines.

MARTA riders will be provided a complimentary round-trip ticket to be used for a future fare.

For route updates, visit www.itsmarta.com.

Closed streets from 5 to 11: 30 a.m.

Andrew Young International Boulevard, from Philips Drive to Centennial Parkway NW

Philips Drive from Centennial Parkway NW to Andrew Young International Boulevard NW

Magnum Street NW from MLK Drive NW to Marietta St NW

Northside Drive from MLK Dr. NW to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW

Maple Street NW from MLK Dr. NW to Northside Drive NW

Electric Avenue NW from Maple Street NW to Rhodes Street NW

Postell Street NW from Maple Street NW to Rhodes Street NW

Rhodes Street NW from Electric Avenue NW to Northside Drive NW

Magnolia Street NW from Electric Street NW to Northside Drive NW

Thurmond Street NW from Electric Avenue NW to Northside Drive NW

