Fight between Rockdale County teacher, student caught on camera

A fight between a Salem High School teacher and student is caught on camera and posted on social media.

In the video, you can see the Rockdale teacher holding down the student with force. Students can be heard in the background saying "Stop" and calling for help.

After a few seconds, another student pulls the teacher from holding down the student as he breaks free.

CBS46 showed the video to parents who did not know about the altercation and they were speechless but furious this even happened at their kids' school.

It is unclear what sparked the altercation between the teacher and the student. The school district tells CBS46 the teacher is on administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.

The teacher has not been arrested. We are working to find out if he will face any charges.

