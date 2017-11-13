Mistake found in MLK quote

A new recreation center and indoor swimming pool named for Dr. Martin Luther King Junior opened to the public Monday.

It’s a $25 million beauty, but CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears is questioning a quote from Dr. King on the outside of the building.

Half a mile from Dr King’s boyhood home, within sight of his historic church. You don’t want to make an error around here when you’re quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The front of the building has a famous striking image of King. His words fill the walls inside and out. The whole recreation center with indoor pool is inspiring the neighbors.

But it’s the quote by the parking lot entrance that slowed us down.

An easy fix. For a $25 million building. To use the right grammar for King’s inspiring words in his own back yard.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.