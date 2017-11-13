After getting robbed, victims setup fake 'Letgo' account to catch suspect

In a bizarre turn of events, a pair of victims who were robbed after meeting a man through the Letgo app, created a fake account on the same app to catch the suspect, resulting in his arrest.

The incident started on Oct. 27 when the victims say they met the suspect to purchase a PlayStation in Stockbridge after setting the arrangement up on the app.

Instead of getting the game console, the victims say the suspect robbed them of $180 at gunpoint and fled the scene.

After the robbery, the victims told police they set up a new, fake account on the app to meet with the suspect again in Lake City. But instead of meeting with the man, the victims contacted the Lake City Police Department.

The suspect appeared and was arrested, according to authorities. He was identified as Stone Porter, of Stockbridge.

