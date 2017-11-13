Gwinnett County looks to improve traffic

Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and SR 120 can be a nightmare for some drivers. To reduce congestion, Gwinnett County commissioners recently approved plans to add dual left-turn lanes, re-time traffic lights and add sidewalks.

The project is expected to cost about $1 million, paid for by a Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax.

The latest population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau shows more than 900,000 people live in Gwinnett County, and the population is only expected to increase.

"We expect the county to grow between a population of 1.3.-1.5 million," says Alan Chapman, the Gwinnett County Director of the Department of Transportation. "One of the things we're doing to anticipate the future growth is our comprehensive transportation plan, which is in its final comment period right now."

The plan will pinpoint where growth will happen over the next 20 years.

"I think it's up to us to address the growth and how it happens," says Chapman. "I think we do need to have a combination of improvements. We've got to look at our road and bridges, but we've also got to look at our transit system."

Right now, the county has MARTA buses, but no commuter trains. Some would like to see trains run throughout the county.

