Man escapes from house fire through back window - CBS46 News

Man escapes from house fire through back window

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: (MGN) Source: (MGN)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man was able to escape from a house fire in Atlanta Monday.

The fire occurred at a home on Fortress Avenue and Develan Street SW.

The man escaped from the home through a back window with the help of fire crews. He was treated at the scene.

The fire caused heavy damage to the back of the home, in addition to a neighbor's home.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46