Man escapes from house fire through back window

A man was able to escape from a house fire in Atlanta Monday.

The fire occurred at a home on Fortress Avenue and Develan Street SW.

The man escaped from the home through a back window with the help of fire crews. He was treated at the scene.

The fire caused heavy damage to the back of the home, in addition to a neighbor's home.

