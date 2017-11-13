Atlanta postmaster evades questions about late mail delivery

Every night for the past week, CBS46 randomly checked a different zip code, and in each neighborhood we observed, we saw the same thing:

Postal employees are working well into the night, delivering your mail after dark.

It's a lose-lose-lose situation, because it's dangerous for them, you're getting mail late, and it costs the post office extra money for overtime.

CBS46 tracked down Eric Sloan, president of Atlanta's letter carrier union,

"The letter carriers say they're tired of working the long hours, the customers are fed up with getting their mail late," said Sloan.

Sloan said most of the post offices in the city are operating understaffed.

CBS46 tried to find Atlanta's Postmaster, Omar Coleman, to ask him why that is happening, but for the past week, he and his staff have failed to answer our questions on the subject.

Monday, we set out to look for the Postmaster in-person at the post office headquarters near the airport.

When we got there, we encountered a large facility, with the feel of a military base, surrounded with barbed wire fences.

Our camera was stopped at the door by the Postal Police. They told us the postmaster's office moved to East Point, even though we could clearly see his title was still on the lobby's directory.

Feeling suspicious, we tried the new address anyway, and found a very ordinary looking post office. Inside, we got no cooperation from the staff.

Even though we didn't find the postmaster himself, it seems we got his attention, because after that, his spokesperson called to say he would answer all of our questions, if we could just wait until Tuesday.

We hope he keeps his word.

