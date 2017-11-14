Nearly 2,000 students to change schools in district reshuffle

A metro Atlanta school board has voted to move students in an effort to relieve overcrowding at some schools in the district.

According to the proposal, Forsyth County wants to move 1,600 students out of South Forsyth High School as well as a few hundred more from Lambert High School and move them to Denmark High School next August.

On Monday, more than a dozen frustrated parents gathered to oppose the idea. They say there were a series of staff meetings on redistricting during the past six months that were held without their knowledge or input.

Those parents have filed a lawsuit to stop the process.

"We understand that redistricting has to occur, but we believe there are kids that are closer to a new school that should be primary candidates for redistricting as opposed to kids that are going to have to travel 400 percent further," said parent Chris Reilly.

CBS46 reached out to the school district to ask them about these changes, but they would not comment on legal matters. The district did point out how they have received more than 4,000 comments on this issue through board meetings and public forums.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday at 6 p.m.

