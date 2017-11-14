Group aims to recall Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp

A grass-roots petition drive is hoping to recall Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, an effort which is the first of its kind in the state.

The group called "A Voice for all of Georgia" is collecting signatures in hopes of ousting Kemp. Organizers say it's because of his handling of security breaches involving voter data and the recent wipe of election servers housed at Kennesaw State University.

"He is responsible for all the voting in Georgia. Now, whether KSU did it. Whoever did it. It still falls on him. He took the job. He took the oath of office," said recall organizer Ray Dafrico.

A spokesperson for Kemp says, in part: "This is nothing more than a desperate attempt at political relevance. Secretary Kemp remains committed to secure, accessible, and fair elections in Georgia."

The group needs to collect nearly 800,000 signatures of registered voters by December 27 to put the recall on the ballot.

