Alcohol serving times could get shorter in DeKalb County

A proposed ordinance in DeKalb County would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time.

It's a topic that is getting serious traction on a Facebook page called "DeKalb Strong."

Current county code says restaurants and bars can serve alcohol until 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Last call on Sunday and Monday mornings is 2:55 a.m.

The proposed ordinance would end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. every day of the week. The ordinance only applies to unincorporated parts of the county as cities have their own alcohol ordinances.

The ordinance already passed in a committee vote. It is on Tuesday's agenda and it could come up for a vote.

The ordinance already passed in a committee vote. It is on Tuesday's agenda and it could come up for a vote.

