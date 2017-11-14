Alcohol serving times to get shorter in DeKalb County

Officials in DeKalb County have approved an ordinance that will force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time.

County commissioners approved the plan to roll back alcohol serving hours to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 2:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The topic gained serious traction on a Facebook page called "DeKalb Strong."

Before the approval, county code allowed restaurants and bars to serve alcohol until 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Last call on Sunday and Monday mornings was 2:55 a.m.

The ordinance only applies to unincorporated parts of the county as cities have their own alcohol ordinances.

At Mr. Cue's Billiards, their booming business on Chamblee Tucker Road could soon take a financial hit.

"$2,500-3,000, I would say a night is what I'm going to lose on weekends," says owner Richard Sweet.

He says the county's proposal would be a miscue for all late-night establishments and put his late-night pool hall behind the 8 ball when it comes to taking care of his staff and supporting local charities.

However, DeKalb County resident Martha Gross saw it differently.

"We have assault and battery, we have burglary, forced entry, we have disorderly conduct," says Gross. "This is for four months of crime, and it was between January and April, and we had 49 incidents between midnight and 6 a.m."

Gross and her neighbors have complained about crime in the Briarcliff Woods community for months, and said conditions improved when the late-night bars and restaurants moved out.

The new changes are set to take effect on January 1.

