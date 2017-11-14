Alcohol serving times to get shorter in DeKalb County

Officials in DeKalb County have approved an ordinance that will force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time.More >
Officials in DeKalb County have approved an ordinance that will force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time.More >
A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.More >
A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.More >
DeKalb County Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing a grocery store and making off with over $21,000 in cash.More >
DeKalb County Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing a grocery store and making off with over $21,000 in cash.More >
Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.More >
Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.More >
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.More >
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >